Brooklyn BridgeCompleted in 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge is an engineering wonder and an architectural one as well, a masterpiece of design that has inspired acclaimed poets (Hart Crane, Marianne Moore), writers (Jack Kerouac), and painters (Joseph Stella). While Walt Whitman was left in awe by the bridge, his famous poem, "Crossing Brooklyn Ferry," was actually written during its construction. The bridge connected what were then two different cities—the five boroughs of New York would not be united into one city until 15 years later, in 1898. A stroll across the 5,989-foot-long bridge is a quintessential New York experience, taking you from near City Hall on the Manhattan side to Brooklyn Heights, a neighborhood of tree-lined streets and elegant 19th-century town houses that have been lovingly preserved and restored. One note of advice: Pedestrians should stay on the south (harbor) side of the walkway, bicycles on the north. If you stray over to the wrong side, you may either be berated by a pedestrian or have cyclists ring their bells furiously at you.
almost 7 years ago
The Sun Sets on Brooklyn
"If you believe that, I've got a bridge to sell you." The Brooklyn Bridge is one of the oldest suspension bridges in the United States. Completed in 1883, it connects the New York City boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn by spanning the East River. It is the first steel-wire suspension bridge. Do yourself a favor and walk across in either direction but just be mindful of the cyclists.
almost 7 years ago
Brooklyn Bridge
The Brooklyn Bridge in New York City is one of the oldest suspension bridges in the United States. It was completed in 1883, and it connects the boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn by spanning the East River. You can walk from one end to the other, and on a good day the view of the city is spectacular.
almost 7 years ago
NYC: Brooklyn Bridge
Of course, it's a wonderful walk, even if it's sort of loud, usually crowded, and frightening with whizzing traffic below your feet. Isn't it strange how different the vibe is between Brooklyn, just across the Hudson River, and Manhattan? I feel a bit more relaxed the more east I go into the suburb, spending an afternoon there, wandering the shops and sitting at a cafe or little park. But maybe it's too relaxing because I usually abandon Brooklyn by nightfall, opting to spend my nights on the more hectic pace of Manhattan.
almost 7 years ago
Walk Across the Brooklyn Bridge at Dusk
A walk across the Brooklyn Bridge is something I like to do on every single visit to the "Big Apple". If I'm staying in Manhattan then I like to walk across to DUMBO (Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass). If I'm staying in Brooklyn then I like to walk over to Manhattan. I thoroughly enjoy the walk across this iconic landmark every time I'm in NYC, but to walk across at dusk and see the sunset over New York City is amazing every time! When you are on the bridge you'll see the locals running and walking. You'll hear 20 different languages from the groups of tourists coming to see the bridge. You'll see Japanese and Korean tourists with their giant SLR cameras (I'm one to talk)! You'll see couples taking self portraits of themselves. Be sure to watch out for bicyclists and stay in the walking lane. And you'll have a great view of Brooklyn to one side and an amazing view of Manhattan on the other side. On the contrary I would not recommend walking across the Manhattan Street Bridge due to the noisy train and a lack of good lighting, but if you want to get off the beaten track then this is also an option for great views of the city and to see the Brooklyn bridge from afar. I would recommend having dinner and drinks in DUMBO. There are some amazing cafes, coffee shops, chocolate boutiques, and restaurants in this hip Brooklyn neighborhood. "Superfine" is my personal favorite restaurant in DUMBO with a rotating menu based on what can be purchased locally and in season.
almost 7 years ago
View from the Bridge
On our last trip to New York City, we ventured over to Brooklyn by subway, but decided to enjoy the unseasonably warm December day and walk back to Manhattan over the Brooklyn Bridge. It was the first time we had walked the bridge and the sight of the Statue of Liberty, seeming so small next to the giant skyscrapers, seemed to be the perfect metaphor for NYC. As a visitor, it's so easy to be overwhelmed, but if you take in the city one small piece at a time, it sure is magnificent.
almost 7 years ago
the Brooklyn Bridge
Bridges become frames for looking at the world around us. - Bruce Jackson
almost 7 years ago
Can You Hear Me Now? Under the Brooklyn Bridge
During a weekend getaway to New York City with some friends, I found myself still needing to check in with my office back home. This Friday afternoon, after weaving our way up Manhattan from Battery Park, I paused to pull out my cell phone and join the company conference call. Needless to say, I was more interested in my surroundings than the call. I put my phone on speaker, then mute and placed it on the rim of a nearby planter to free up my hands long enough to take this photo. I don't remember much from the call, but I'll remember standing under the Brooklyn Bridge for a lot longer. Lesson learned: Don't be in too much of a hurry to see a sight or do something that you miss what's right in front of you. I can guarantee that if my phone had remained pressed to my ear this photo wouldn't have been born.
almost 7 years ago
Green Lady in Yellow Sky
Lady Liberty has watched over New York Harbor for over 100 years. Standing 151 feet high, she was a gift from France depicting Libertas, the Roman goddess of freedom. This photo was taken from the Brooklyn Bridge. Crossing the Brooklyn Bridge by foot from Manhattan to Brooklyn and then walking to the promenade in Brooklyn Heights is one of my favorite things to do in New York City
almost 7 years ago
Tired Boy
New York City might be the city that never sleeps but no one told my nephew Benjamin. After a long day walking around Central Park, My sister Thea, Benjamin and I took the subway to Brooklyn Heights about began to walk across the Brooklyn Bridge when my 6-year old nephew ran out of batteries. He woke in the middle of the Bridge and couldn't believe his eyes. Fun day.
almost 7 years ago
View from the Brooklyn Bridge
Even as a native New Yorker, I recommend walking the Brooklyn Bridge. It is a great experience and the views are incredible!!!
almost 7 years ago
Sunrise on the Brooklyn Bridge
I went searching for the best sunrise in Manhattan for Manhattan Before8, and this is what I found. The Brooklyn Bridge is an icon, one of the first suspension bridges in the United States and the first bridge to cross the East river, and the view you get from its center-most point is breathtaking. In the distance, you can see the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges (you can remember the order of the bridges as BMW, going south to north). The sunrise sets the East River on fire, and to my left, the Manhattan skyline is sparkling. If you visit New York, this view at this time of day is not to be missed.
about 5 years ago
Walk Across the Brooklyn Bridge
One of the finest views in Manhattan (or Brooklyn, for that matter) can be had from the pedestrians-and-bicyclists-only path across this stately bridge. Spanning 2 kilometers (1.3 miles) over the East River and connecting two of the city's boroughs, the walk lets you take in the glittering skyscrapers and historic seaport of lower Manhattan, the green swath of Brooklyn Bridge Park, the passing ships and, in the distance, the Statue of Liberty. The Manhattan entrance to the walkway is at Park Row and Centre Street, right near City Hall.