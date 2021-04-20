Bodega Los Toneles
Av. de Accesso E 1360, M5519 Mendoza, Argentina
| +54 261 431-0403
Photo courtesy of Bodega Los Toneles
Sun 11am - 6pm
Tue - Sat 11am - 12am
Los Toneles WineryBodega Los Toneles is a meticulously restored winery located in downtown Mendoza, just three minutes from the city center. The restoration was so faithful to its original 1920s architecture that it has been declared a Cultural Heritage site of Mendoza. A stunning blend of traditional and modern, Bodega Los Toneles offers walking tours through the winery (the event space is breathtaking) with the opportunity to learn about winemaking.
Wine tastings are offered Monday thru Saturday from 9am to 6pm. The restaurant, Abrasado, offers gourmet cuisine in one of the private rooms or grand halls overlooking the wine cellars. Lateral Acceso Este 1360, Guaymallén, Mendoza; +54 261 431-0403