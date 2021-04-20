Where are you going?
Bodega Los Toneles

Av. de Accesso E 1360, M5519 Mendoza, Argentina
Website
| +54 261 431-0403
Los Toneles Winery Mendoza Argentina

More info

Sun 11am - 6pm
Tue - Sat 11am - 12am

Los Toneles Winery

Bodega Los Toneles is a meticulously restored winery located in downtown Mendoza, just three minutes from the city center. The restoration was so faithful to its original 1920s architecture that it has been declared a Cultural Heritage site of Mendoza. A stunning blend of traditional and modern, Bodega Los Toneles offers walking tours through the winery (the event space is breathtaking) with the opportunity to learn about winemaking.

Wine tastings are offered Monday thru Saturday from 9am to 6pm. The restaurant, Abrasado, offers gourmet cuisine in one of the private rooms or grand halls overlooking the wine cellars. Lateral Acceso Este 1360, Guaymallén, Mendoza; +54 261 431-0403

By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

