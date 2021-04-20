Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bodega Head State Park

Bodega Bay, CA 94923, USA
Website
Hiking Along Bodega Bay Headlands, Bodega Bay, CA Bodega Bay California United States

Hiking Along Bodega Bay Headlands, Bodega Bay, CA

If you're driving through Bodega Bay, stop by the Headlands off of Westshore Rd for a beautiful view of the California coastline. Dramatic cliffs up and down the coast and from one vantage point, the other side of the bay can be seen. Take a short hike or a longer one and enjoy the gorgeous views.

Afterwards, stop by The Tides Wharf Restaurant http://www.innatthetides.com/default.aspx?pg=tideswharf where every seat offers a view of the bay. You can also pick up picnic goods, wine, or pastries at the gourmet shop attached to the restaurant.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points