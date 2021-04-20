Bodega Head State Park Bodega Bay, CA 94923, USA

Hiking Along Bodega Bay Headlands, Bodega Bay, CA If you're driving through Bodega Bay, stop by the Headlands off of Westshore Rd for a beautiful view of the California coastline. Dramatic cliffs up and down the coast and from one vantage point, the other side of the bay can be seen. Take a short hike or a longer one and enjoy the gorgeous views.



Afterwards, stop by The Tides Wharf Restaurant http://www.innatthetides.com/default.aspx?pg=tideswharf where every seat offers a view of the bay. You can also pick up picnic goods, wine, or pastries at the gourmet shop attached to the restaurant.