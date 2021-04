A Coffee Shop and Used Books

This is by far my favorite place to get a cup of coffee in Chongqing. It's such a cozy place to curl up with a drink, and it has free Wi-Fi.If you get bored with the internet, the best part of Bridges Book House is the books. You can browse and buy tons of used English books—a rarity in any part of China, let alone Chongqing.Photo by Mark Larson/Flickr