Black Mesa
San Ildefonso Pueblo, NM 87506, USA
Black MesaLa Capilla de la Familia Sagrada sits at the base of Black Mesa, a sacred mountain on the San Ildefonso Pueblo reservation. It is one of the most photographed buildings in New Mexico. The little adobe chapel, against the backdrop of the Sangre de Cristo mountains, is dramatic in every season of the year. It can be seen from the road between Espanola and Los Alamos, but cannot be visited without permission from the Pueblo.
Holy Family Chapel Contact
The chapel is on private land owned by the Vigil Family of Espanola. One must arrange with them for access not with San Ildefonso Pueblo. POC: Lucy Vigil/505.753.3068