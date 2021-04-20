Ratatouille at Bistro Jeanty in Yountville

Walk into Bistro Jeanty and you are forgiven for thinking you have been magically teleported to Paris, France. This authentically Parisian cafe has been consistently named as one of the top dining experiences in Yountville, alongside Thomas Keller's French Laundry and Bouchon.



Having seen only the charming movie "Ratatouille" and never having tried the actual dish, I was quite excited to see it on the menu at Bistro Jeanty in Yountville downtown. The special for that day was the ratatouille with goat cheese terrine. The roasted vegetables were layered with creamy goat cheese, sprinkled with freshly ground pepper and olive oil. It was to be served cold, which turned out to be delightfully perfect on that warm sunny afternoon.



Everything we tried on the menu at Bistro Jeanty was superb. Starting off with bread and butter, followed by creamy tomato soup en croute (encrusted in buttery puff pastry), we also got the chicken special of the day which came topped with trumpet mushrooms and a decadent camembert sauce.



We loved the vibe at Bistro Jeanty, the service was impeccable and the food - delicious. It was a memorable experience and we highly recommend stopping by here whenever you are passing through Yountville, for a taste of Paris in California.