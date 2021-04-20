Bill Speidel's Underground Tour
608 1st Avenue
| +1 206-682-4646
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm
Urban Spelunking with Seattle's Underground TourThe Underground Tour is one of Seattle's most iconic attractions and a definite must-do for visitors. Sure, the tour guides tell corny jokes, but the history really is fascinating: in the late 1800s, after a devastating fire and chronic flooding from building on backfilled tidelands, Seattle's city leaders decided to rebuild with fire-resistant stone or brick — and to raise street level 1-2 blocks. As part of the tour, you'll get to explore those basement-level tunnels and century-old sidewalks. Ever wondered about those purple glass squares embedded into downtown Seattle's pavement? You'll get to see them from below.
As with any walking tour, wear comfortable shoes and bring a jacket in case it gets cold underground. Total time is about 75 minutes and you'll have plenty of photo opportunities along the way — plus a mandatory stop in the gift shop for souvenirs.