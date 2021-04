Bill Speidel's Underground Tour

Urban Spelunking with Seattle's Underground Tour

The Underground Tour is one of Seattle 's most iconic attractions and a definite must-do for visitors. Sure, the tour guides tell corny jokes, but the history really is fascinating: in the late 1800s, after a devastating fire and chronic flooding from building on backfilled tidelands, Seattle's city leaders decided to rebuild with fire-resistant stone or brick — and to raise street level 1-2 blocks. As part of the tour, you'll get to explore those basement-level tunnels and century-old sidewalks. Ever wondered about those purple glass squares embedded into downtown Seattle's pavement? You'll get to see them from below.As with any walking tour, wear comfortable shoes and bring a jacket in case it gets cold underground. Total time is about 75 minutes and you'll have plenty of photo opportunities along the way — plus a mandatory stop in the gift shop for souvenirs.