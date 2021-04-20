Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bill Speidel's Underground Tour

608 1st Avenue
Website
| +1 206-682-4646
Urban Spelunking with Seattle's Underground Tour Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm

Urban Spelunking with Seattle's Underground Tour

The Underground Tour is one of Seattle's most iconic attractions and a definite must-do for visitors. Sure, the tour guides tell corny jokes, but the history really is fascinating: in the late 1800s, after a devastating fire and chronic flooding from building on backfilled tidelands, Seattle's city leaders decided to rebuild with fire-resistant stone or brick — and to raise street level 1-2 blocks. As part of the tour, you'll get to explore those basement-level tunnels and century-old sidewalks. Ever wondered about those purple glass squares embedded into downtown Seattle's pavement? You'll get to see them from below.

As with any walking tour, wear comfortable shoes and bring a jacket in case it gets cold underground. Total time is about 75 minutes and you'll have plenty of photo opportunities along the way — plus a mandatory stop in the gift shop for souvenirs.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points