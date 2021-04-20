Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bertrand at Mister A's

2550 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
Website
| +1 619-239-1377
Fabulous view of San Diego skyline San Diego California United States

More info

Sun 10am - 9pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 9pm
Sat 5pm - 9:30pm

Fabulous view of San Diego skyline

Bertrand at Mister A's gives you an almost 180 degree view of the San Diego skyline. Located on the 12th floor of the 5th Avenue Financial Center building. Not the height, but the building itself is a little reminiscent of the grand skyscrapers in New York City. In the foyer is a huge photogenic metal lamp structure.

The food is good and the view is just incredible. If you want to spend less, you can go for the lunch hour and see San Diego in the sunlight. For dinner, you will have a spectacular nighttime horizon. You can sit indoors beside a window, or outside in the fresh coastal air.

Tip: Definitely call for reservations, especially on the weekends. They have online reservation booking which may be easier for you.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points