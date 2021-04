Fabulous view of San Diego skyline

Bertrand at Mister A's gives you an almost 180 degree view of the San Diego skyline. Located on the 12th floor of the 5th Avenue Financial Center building. Not the height, but the building itself is a little reminiscent of the grand skyscrapers in New York City . In the foyer is a huge photogenic metal lamp structure.The food is good and the view is just incredible. If you want to spend less, you can go for the lunch hour and see San Diego in the sunlight. For dinner, you will have a spectacular nighttime horizon. You can sit indoors beside a window, or outside in the fresh coastal air.Tip: Definitely call for reservations, especially on the weekends. They have online reservation booking which may be easier for you.