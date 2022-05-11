Belgian Sweets
You haven’t truly had a Belgian waffle until you’ve eaten at San Antonio’s Belgian Sweets. Based on an 18th-century recipe, the waffles here feature special pearl sugar and brioche-style pastry dough leavened with yeast, resulting in a seriously sweet treat. Toppings include Nutella, strawberries, spiced-gingerbread spread, and fresh whipped cream, while specialty options range from the La Tatin (topped with caramelized apples and vanilla ice cream) to the La Dame Blanche (vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream). You’ll also find Neuhaus chocolates here, as well as a rotating selection of desserts and some lighter lunch options.