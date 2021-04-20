San Antonio Botanical Garden

Stroll Down the Texas Native Trail

Sprawled across 38 acres in San Antonio, this peaceful garden was first conceived of in the 1940s, but only brought to life years later, in 1980. Take a stroll down the Texas Native Trail, lined with plants that are indigenous to the Hill Country, South Texas, and the East Texas Piney Woods; with over 250 plant species on the Trail, you get a good sense of some of the ecosystems and vegetation of the Lone Star State. Another unique aspect of the Botanical Gardens are the historic structures that are on the grounds, like an East Texas-style log cabin and South Texas adobe house, which help showcase not only the flora species, but the different ways of life of in Texas's varied regions.