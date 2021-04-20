San Antonio Botanical Garden
555 Funston Pl, San Antonio, TX 78209, USA
| +1 210-536-1400
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Beauty and History at the Botanical GardensSan Antonio's Botanical Gardens offer much more than diverse and beautiful flora—they also provide you with a greater sense for the city and state's history. The photo shows one of several buildings in the gardens; this one an authentic Pineywoods oak log cabin, built in Fayette County in the 1850s. It has been painstakingly reconstructed here to give you an accurate picture of what settlers experienced on the Texas frontier.
If music is more of your thing, there's also an evening concert series in the gardens. Check their website for the event schedule.
almost 7 years ago
A Futuristic Hideaway at the San Antonio Botanical Garden
The whole place is worth a visit, but I particularly love this part of the gardens - there are futuristic glass-ceilinged pavilions devoted to cycads, desert, and tropical plants. One room contains culinary plants - think cocoa, tea, cinnamon, and other spices. An outdoor orangerie contains numerous citrus species I'd never heard of.
It's all neatly enclosed by the modestly dramatic architecture - some parts are indoors, some outdoors. It's a wonderful place to get lost in daydreams, and maybe learn a little something about some fascinating plants. Or both.
over 5 years ago
Stroll Down the Texas Native Trail
Sprawled across 38 acres in San Antonio, this peaceful garden was first conceived of in the 1940s, but only brought to life years later, in 1980. Take a stroll down the Texas Native Trail, lined with plants that are indigenous to the Hill Country, South Texas, and the East Texas Piney Woods; with over 250 plant species on the Trail, you get a good sense of some of the ecosystems and vegetation of the Lone Star State. Another unique aspect of the Botanical Gardens are the historic structures that are on the grounds, like an East Texas-style log cabin and South Texas adobe house, which help showcase not only the flora species, but the different ways of life of in Texas's varied regions.
almost 6 years ago
Take Time to Smell the Flowers at the SABG
You can really pretend that you're lost in the heart of a tropical forest in some parts of the SABG's 33 acres of gorgeously well-maintained gardens. Stroll through the gardens to awaken all your senses and pack a picnic to enjoy by the lake. It's also worth checking their site as they often have fun events, like the Brews and Blooms craft-beer-in-the-garden party.