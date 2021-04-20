Where are you going?
Bear Mountain Lodge

60 Bear Mountain Ranch Rd. Silver City, New Mexico
Website
| +1 575-538-2538
Bear Mountain Lodge Silver City New Mexico United States
More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm

Bear Mountain Lodge has had many lives since it was first built in 1928. Back then, it was a school for unruly boys from the East Coast; later it became a country club and hotel for the well-heeled; and before artist-turned-innkeeper Linda Brewer bought the property five years ago and turned it into a 10-room lodge, it was owned by the Nature Conservancy. It’s fitting, then, that nature is the main attraction at the lodge, which sits on 178 acres and has horses, cows, and chickens, plus birds and butterflies and a pond that’s home to the endangered Chiricahua Leopard Frog. The Gila National Forest—at 2.7 million acres, the largest wilderness area in the Southwest—is the lodge’s back yard. If you find yourself missing civilization, Silver City is just over three miles away, but escape is really the point here. And while there is Wi-Fi, there aren’t any televisions.
By Geraldine Campbell , AFAR Local Expert

