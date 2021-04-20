Bavarian State Library Ludwigstraße 16, 80539 München, Germany

Photo courtesy of The Bayerische Staatsbibliothek More info Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm

Nine Million Volumes Founded in 1558, Bayerische Staatsbibliothek is a historic, expansive, and important universal library. With almost nine million volumes and countless reading rooms, this is the perfect place to become lost in a text, work remotely, or explore with the family. Since 1663 they have collected copies of almost every Bavarian printed text—making it a wonderful place to learn about the regional culture and heritage. It's also a lively cultural space that hosts regular exhibits and events. Come here either to marvel at the architecture, history, and texts or to get lost in a book.



If you're just passing by, be sure to check out the famous stone statues adorning the flight of stairs known as "the four magi." See if you can guess which scholastic founders they represent!



