Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bavarian State Library

Ludwigstraße 16, 80539 München, Germany
Website
| +49 89 286380
Nine Million Volumes Munich Germany
Worshiping MJ in Munich Munich Germany
Nine Million Volumes Munich Germany
Worshiping MJ in Munich Munich Germany

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm

Nine Million Volumes

Founded in 1558, Bayerische Staatsbibliothek is a historic, expansive, and important universal library. With almost nine million volumes and countless reading rooms, this is the perfect place to become lost in a text, work remotely, or explore with the family. Since 1663 they have collected copies of almost every Bavarian printed text—making it a wonderful place to learn about the regional culture and heritage. It's also a lively cultural space that hosts regular exhibits and events. Come here either to marvel at the architecture, history, and texts or to get lost in a book.

If you're just passing by, be sure to check out the famous stone statues adorning the flight of stairs known as "the four magi." See if you can guess which scholastic founders they represent!

By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Worshiping MJ in Munich

While touring Munich recently, I came across one area with a few statues of German notable people standing up on pedestals. Nothing special about that really until I came to the one of Roland de Lattre (who I have never heard of). This one was turned into a Michael Jackson shrine! The base of it was covered with Jackons photos, candles, flowers, little trinkets, etc.

Quite a tribute to the man from Gary, Indiana!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30