Bavarian State Library
Ludwigstraße 16, 80539 München, Germany
| +49 89 286380
Photo courtesy of The Bayerische Staatsbibliothek
More info
Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm
Nine Million VolumesFounded in 1558, Bayerische Staatsbibliothek is a historic, expansive, and important universal library. With almost nine million volumes and countless reading rooms, this is the perfect place to become lost in a text, work remotely, or explore with the family. Since 1663 they have collected copies of almost every Bavarian printed text—making it a wonderful place to learn about the regional culture and heritage. It's also a lively cultural space that hosts regular exhibits and events. Come here either to marvel at the architecture, history, and texts or to get lost in a book.
If you're just passing by, be sure to check out the famous stone statues adorning the flight of stairs known as "the four magi." See if you can guess which scholastic founders they represent!
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Worshiping MJ in Munich
While touring Munich recently, I came across one area with a few statues of German notable people standing up on pedestals. Nothing special about that really until I came to the one of Roland de Lattre (who I have never heard of). This one was turned into a Michael Jackson shrine! The base of it was covered with Jackons photos, candles, flowers, little trinkets, etc.
Quite a tribute to the man from Gary, Indiana!
Quite a tribute to the man from Gary, Indiana!