Baumann's Fine Meats

8829 Manchester Road
Website
| +1 314-968-3080
Perfect Souvenirs St. Louis United States

More info

Sun 11am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 9am - 5pm

Perfect Souvenirs

Originally a neighborhood butcher shop, Baumann's is now a full-service purveyor of fine meats and specialty products. Yes, their meats are to die for, but if you're from out-of-town, you'll want to get some terrific and unique Missouri souvenirs here.
This local and family-owned and -operated independent meat counter offers many excellent hometown products. Taste their samples (the beef jerky is loved by even non-jerky-lovers), peruse their good selection of frozen and specialty goods, and for sure buy some of Baumann's delicious special meat rubs or some Chigger Creek, MO Wood Chips as the perfect souvenirs.
The place is easy to miss, as it's in a nondescript old building next to a hearing-aid store.
By Steve MacDonough , AFAR Local Expert

