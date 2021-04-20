Battery to Bluffs Trail
Battery to Bluffs Trail, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
See San Francisco’s Wild SideEmbark on the Batteries to Bluffs Trail to explore San Francisco’s craggy western shoreline. This hike in the Presidio snakes along imposing cliffs that loom over the Pacific Ocean. Wander through gun batteries, dip your toes in a spring, and take in some of the city’s top views of the Golden Gate Bridge. At less than one mile, the route may seem short, but plenty of stairs make it a moderate-to-difficult trail. You can always reward yourself with a rest or a picnic at Marshall’s Beach, a serene stretch of shoreline accessible from the trail that offers a view of the bluffs from below.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Look out over the Pacific on San Francisco's Batteries to Bluffs Trail
In San Francisco, just because you’re in the city doesn’t mean you can’t get out into nature.
Make your way to the Presidio to explore the Batteries to Bluffs Trail, a 0.7-mile, pedestrian-only trail with paths and stairs that will give you wonderful views over the Pacific Ocean and the Golden Gate Bridge—head there in the evening and you’ll see a sunset that’s second to none.
The trail might be short, but it’s not easy (there are lots of stairs), so be prepared with good shoes. Visit the Presidio website for more information about what to check out while you’re there.
Make your way to the Presidio to explore the Batteries to Bluffs Trail, a 0.7-mile, pedestrian-only trail with paths and stairs that will give you wonderful views over the Pacific Ocean and the Golden Gate Bridge—head there in the evening and you’ll see a sunset that’s second to none.
The trail might be short, but it’s not easy (there are lots of stairs), so be prepared with good shoes. Visit the Presidio website for more information about what to check out while you’re there.