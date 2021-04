Battery to Bluffs Trail

In San Francisco , just because you’re in the city doesn’t mean you can’t get out into nature.Make your way to the Presidio to explore the Batteries to Bluffs Trail, a 0.7-mile, pedestrian-only trail with paths and stairs that will give you wonderful views over the Pacific Ocean and the Golden Gate Bridge—head there in the evening and you’ll see a sunset that’s second to none.The trail might be short, but it’s not easy (there are lots of stairs), so be prepared with good shoes. Visit the Presidio website for more information about what to check out while you’re there.