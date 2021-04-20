Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Battery to Bluffs Trail

Battery to Bluffs Trail, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
Website
See San Francisco’s Wild Side San Francisco California United States
Look out over the Pacific on San Francisco's Batteries to Bluffs Trail San Francisco California United States
See San Francisco’s Wild Side San Francisco California United States
Look out over the Pacific on San Francisco's Batteries to Bluffs Trail San Francisco California United States

See San Francisco’s Wild Side

Embark on the Batteries to Bluffs Trail to explore San Francisco’s craggy western shoreline. This hike in the Presidio snakes along imposing cliffs that loom over the Pacific Ocean. Wander through gun batteries, dip your toes in a spring, and take in some of the city’s top views of the Golden Gate Bridge. At less than one mile, the route may seem short, but plenty of stairs make it a moderate-to-difficult trail. You can always reward yourself with a rest or a picnic at Marshall’s Beach, a serene stretch of shoreline accessible from the trail that offers a view of the bluffs from below.

By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Liv Combe
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Look out over the Pacific on San Francisco's Batteries to Bluffs Trail

In San Francisco, just because you’re in the city doesn’t mean you can’t get out into nature.

Make your way to the Presidio to explore the Batteries to Bluffs Trail, a 0.7-mile, pedestrian-only trail with paths and stairs that will give you wonderful views over the Pacific Ocean and the Golden Gate Bridge—head there in the evening and you’ll see a sunset that’s second to none.

The trail might be short, but it’s not easy (there are lots of stairs), so be prepared with good shoes. Visit the Presidio website for more information about what to check out while you’re there.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points