Battery to Bluffs Trail Battery to Bluffs Trail, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA

See San Francisco’s Wild Side Embark on the Batteries to Bluffs Trail to explore San Francisco’s craggy western shoreline. This hike in the Presidio snakes along imposing cliffs that loom over the Pacific Ocean. Wander through gun batteries, dip your toes in a spring, and take in some of the city’s top views of the Golden Gate Bridge. At less than one mile, the route may seem short, but plenty of stairs make it a moderate-to-difficult trail. You can always reward yourself with a rest or a picnic at Marshall’s Beach, a serene stretch of shoreline accessible from the trail that offers a view of the bluffs from below.



