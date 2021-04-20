Where are you going?
Barton G. The Restaurant

1427 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Website
| +1 305-672-8881
The French Martini Miami Beach Florida United States
The Funnel Cakes Miami Beach Florida United States
Lobster Pop Tarts Miami Beach Florida United States
More info

Sun 6pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 6:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 6pm - 11pm

The French Martini

I'm not a fan of vodka so I chose Barton G's French Martini complete with a Chambord popsicle. At $32 a pop, it's not something I'd recommend for anything more than the experience. While I did enjoy the drink and it's coolness (who doesn't want to try a sub-zero frozen alcohol drink?) I wasn't willing to buy a second one. I'm a rum drinker after all and even though they are able to freeze alcohol, I like to drink mine just a tad quicker. The method does keep you from drinking too quickly which is probably a good thing. Too many drinks and I might have spent more money on the frivolous presentations.
By christina p

christina p
almost 7 years ago

Lobster Pop Tarts

So I decided to try Barton G "The Restaurant" at a friend's suggestion. The presentations are no less than over the top and the food is pretty good. I won't say it's the best spot in Miami but it's certainly a fun dining spot. I found the lobster pop tarts to be quite good, especially considering I'm not a fan of lobster.
christina p
almost 7 years ago

The Funnel Cakes

One could easily upload pictures from the whole night since the presentations were something else. I researched which dessert would be best for my guest and myself. It's not that I didn't want the treasure chest and all it's goodness, but this was the one with the shooting ducks game. Ha! Complete with carnival music, you are given a gun and you can shoot at the target all night if you like. The funnel cakes were good although it is fried cake. Can you really mess up a funnel cake? How much are they at a park? Let me not dwell on the cost though they know the meal is a bit pricey when they deliver the bill in an envelope neatly printed with "THE DAMAGE."

