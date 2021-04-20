Bairro Arte
R. das Salgadeiras 5, 1200-169 Lisboa, Portugal
Crafts, Design Pieces, and SouvenirsWith two shops very well located in two of the most visited neighborhoods, one at Chiado and the other at Bairro Alto, Bairro Arte sells crafts and design pieces created by young artists. Many of the pieces are connected to Lisbon in some way, for example a painting of Tram 28.
But Bairro Arte is also a gallery, presenting contemporary art exhibitions, with paintings, photography, and sculptures that are sold at reasonable prices.