Babycakes

2315 Reo Dr, San Diego, CA 92139, USA
| +1 619-296-4173
Satisfy your sweet tooth with a drink or cake San Diego California United States

Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a drink or cake

Babycakes is located in the vibrant Hillcrest neighborhood in San Diego. What makes this dessert place unique is the bar attached to it. So, you can either order something sweet from the bakery or go to the bar and order a scrumptious cocktail.

Try the Brandy Alexander -brandy/dark crème de cacao creamy cream for a nice chocolate flavor with a kick!

Believe it or not, but this place gets wild on Sundays- they now have a happy hour where you can get 2 beers for the price of one. So this place is packed during that time.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
