Satisfy your sweet tooth with a drink or cake

Babycakes is located in the vibrant Hillcrest neighborhood in San Diego . What makes this dessert place unique is the bar attached to it. So, you can either order something sweet from the bakery or go to the bar and order a scrumptious cocktail.Try the Brandy Alexander -brandy/dark crème de cacao creamy cream for a nice chocolate flavor with a kick!Believe it or not, but this place gets wild on Sundays- they now have a happy hour where you can get 2 beers for the price of one. So this place is packed during that time.