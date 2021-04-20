Babycakes
2315 Reo Dr, San Diego, CA 92139, USA
| +1 619-296-4173
More info
Sun 10am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm
Satisfy your sweet tooth with a drink or cakeBabycakes is located in the vibrant Hillcrest neighborhood in San Diego. What makes this dessert place unique is the bar attached to it. So, you can either order something sweet from the bakery or go to the bar and order a scrumptious cocktail.
Try the Brandy Alexander -brandy/dark crème de cacao creamy cream for a nice chocolate flavor with a kick!
Believe it or not, but this place gets wild on Sundays- they now have a happy hour where you can get 2 beers for the price of one. So this place is packed during that time.