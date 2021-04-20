Where are you going?
Babu's Coffeehouse

1 Löwenstrasse
| +41 44 212 87 45
A Cozy Café in the Center of Town Zurich Switzerland

Sun 9am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 8pm

A Cozy Café in the Center of Town

At this perpetually packed café, locals angle for seats around one of the mismatched communal tables before heading to the counter to order the piled-high club sandwich, terrific Caesar salad, or one of the delectable pastries displayed in their baking pans. The vibe is cozy chic done right, with vintage pots and baking molds hanging from the walls and candles in the fireplace. On cool days, patrons who opt for one of the handful of outdoor tables are given Swiss Army blankets to drape over their knees.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
