Babu's Coffeehouse

A Cozy Café in the Center of Town
At this perpetually packed café, locals angle for seats around one of the mismatched communal tables before heading to the counter to order the piled-high club sandwich, terrific Caesar salad, or one of the delectable pastries displayed in their baking pans. The vibe is cozy chic done right, with vintage pots and baking molds hanging from the walls and candles in the fireplace. On cool days, patrons who opt for one of the handful of outdoor tables are given Swiss Army blankets to drape over their knees.