Café Avissinia
This deliciously offbeat restaurant in Monastiraki flea market has built up a loyal clientele since 1986. Surrounded by ramshackle antique shops and decorated with floral wallpaper and patterned tiles, it’s as much about the atmosphere (live accordion and table-top dancing at weekends) as the Asia Minor-inspired food (pork with leeks and prunes, sublime taramosalata, lamb with couscous, and stuffed vine leaves). The top-floor dining room has one of the best views of the Parthenon anywhere in Athens, so ask for a table upstairs—unless you want to be part of the infectious street party atmosphere on the square.