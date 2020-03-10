Where are you going?
Café Avissinia

Kinetou 7, Athina 105 55, Greece
+30 21 0321 7047
Sun 11am - 7pm
Tue - Sat 12pm - 1am

This deliciously offbeat restaurant in Monastiraki flea market has built up a loyal clientele since 1986. Surrounded by ramshackle antique shops and decorated with floral wallpaper and patterned tiles, it’s as much about the atmosphere (live accordion and table-top dancing at weekends) as the Asia Minor-inspired food (pork with leeks and prunes, sublime taramosalata, lamb with couscous, and stuffed vine leaves). The top-floor dining room has one of the best views of the Parthenon anywhere in Athens, so ask for a table upstairs—unless you want to be part of the infectious street party atmosphere on the square. 
By Rachel Howard , AFAR Local Expert

