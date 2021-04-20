Aspetuck Valley Apple Barn
714 Black Rock Turnpike, Easton, CT 06612, USA
+1 203-268-9033
Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 6pm
Beautiful Flowers For SaleIf you live around Easton, Connecticut, and are looking to spruce up your yard a bit, head straight to the Aspetuck Valley Apple Barn, located at 714 Black Rock Turnpike (also known as Route 58). The Apple Barn is a fun, rustic country treat, most appropriately named during summer and early fall when its shelves are stocked with freshly-picked apples of all types.
Open from April through December, the Apple Barn offers locally-grown produce like tomatoes, nectarines, peaches, plums, and blueberries; a wide variety of cheeses, sauces, jellies, and syrups; delicious pastries like fruit pies and the always-popular apple cider donuts; and fun gifts like candles and garden ornaments.
Perhaps the best feature about the Apple Barn, though, might be the large selection of plants and flowers it offers during the summer and into the fall. Annuals, perennials, flowering plants, shrubs - the Apple Barn has it all.
So if you live in Fairfield County and you're looking to buy some plants for your yard, head straight to the Aspetuck Valley Apple Barn. And be sure to pick up a flaky, delicious apple pie to reward yourself with after your hard work in the yard is done.