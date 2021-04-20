Where are you going?
1500 Union Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211, USA
| +1 410-235-1881
Sat, Sun 8am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm

From Cotton Mill to Artisan Coffee and Local Food

Artifact Coffee is located in the historic Union Mill in the Woodberry neighborhood, which was once the largest producer of cotton duck in the world. Renovated recently, the mill now holds non-profits and affordable living space, and it gave us Artifact Coffee which serves some of the best coffee in town. Usually a one-cup kinda gal, I'll often get a second round and risk the day-long jitters because it is so delicious.

The food is also pretty amazing. Artifact is a second establishment to Woodberry Kitchen (one of the best restaurants in town) which prides itself on using locally sourced, in-season ingredients and the highest quality coffee, brewed to perfection.

Artifact is an amazing place just to take in aesthetically, too. Keeping the old mill feel, the design is old barn chic and homey.

In the summers on Friday (4:30-8pm), you can also check out the Union Graze in the courtyard behind the restaurant featuring food from the grill, live music and delicious local drinks.

Artifact and the Union Graze celebrate what's amazing about consuming locally.
By Elizabeth Doerr , AFAR Local Expert

