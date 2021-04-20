Where are you going?
Art of Merlot

7036 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Website
| +1 480-945-1108
Brush in One Hand, Wine Glass in the Other Scottsdale Arizona United States

More info

Mon - Sat 8am - 9pm

Brush in One Hand, Wine Glass in the Other

Old Town Scottsdale has a reputation as a hot spot for evening activities. You can hop from bar to bar, nightclub to nightclub, and soak in the art scene. All in one place.

So perhaps you start the night with a glass of BYO wine or BYOB and gather a few friends at the Art of Merlot. Create your own masterpiece and memories while laughing and painting along as an instructor guides you through the creation process.

Dress up for a night on the town and throw on that 'ol smock caked in paint. I know there's a dirty, sexy artist in you.

**Depending on the painting, prices vary between $35-$45 for about a three-hour class.
By Angela Simpson , AFAR Local Expert

