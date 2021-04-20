Art of Merlot
7036 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
| +1 480-945-1108
Mon - Sat 8am - 9pm
Brush in One Hand, Wine Glass in the OtherOld Town Scottsdale has a reputation as a hot spot for evening activities. You can hop from bar to bar, nightclub to nightclub, and soak in the art scene. All in one place.
So perhaps you start the night with a glass of BYO wine or BYOB and gather a few friends at the Art of Merlot. Create your own masterpiece and memories while laughing and painting along as an instructor guides you through the creation process.
Dress up for a night on the town and throw on that 'ol smock caked in paint. I know there's a dirty, sexy artist in you.
**Depending on the painting, prices vary between $35-$45 for about a three-hour class.