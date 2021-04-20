Aquaterra Adventures
2695 US-1, Sullivan, ME 04664, USA
| +1 207-422-0303
More info
Mon - Sat 8am - 8pm
Kayaking the Porcupine IslandsWe rolled up to Aquaterra Adventures for our fourth kayaking trip in a week. Despite all of our previous experience, we weren't sure what to expect at a kayaking outfitter that largely caters to tourists.
Our guide, Mark, greeted us with the good news: we were the only ones signed up for that afternoon's Porcupine Island adventure and the weather was just getting a bit crazy. Which all translates to we were going to have an epic kayak adventure!
Once we were on the water, we headed across a pretty moderate chop to the Porcupine Islands - three islands that dot the water just off the coast of Bar Harbor.
Mark lead us all around each island, while pointing out birds, marine life and even a few eagles along the way. There's absolutely nothing that beats seeing an eagle in the wild! We paddled around for about two hours before starting to head back to the shop.
The wind really picked up as we made our way back - a good arm work out for sure!
Our biggest learning lesson from our trip to Aquaterra Adventures? Don't judge a book by its cover.