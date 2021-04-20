Reserva Nacional Pacaya - Samiria
Calle PV. # 12 Tibilo Villa, Lagunas 16551, Peru
| +51 948 976 610
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm
Cruising the Amazon River and TributariesPiranha fishing...pink dolphin sightings...holding a caimen...beautiful day explorations by skiff and canoe along the Ucayali River and in the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve. Add to jaw-dropping explorations, the 5-star comfort of the Aqua Amazon with large, comfortable and well-designed, air-conditioned staterooms with picture windows allowing the world to float by as you relax, showers big enough for two, great cuisine, and an amazing staff—as well as congenial company on board in an intimate, yet spacious, cruise. Just 12 cabins means no crowds, just fun at mealtimes and in the salon/bar. Excellent, knowledgeable river guides are from the Amazon—so they know it, and the wildlife, intimately.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Journeying into the Rain Forest on a Small Ship
Small-ship cruises are some of the best ways to journey to the heart of the Amazon Basin, one of the greenest and wettest places on Earth. Many of these trips, including those from Aqua Expeditions, start in Iquitos, in eastern Peru, where the river gets its start on the back side of the Andes. Depending on the cruise itinerary, you might learn about everyday traditions of the native villagers, take a skiff to explore the waterways of the flooded forest of the Pacaya-Samiria National Reserve, or witness one-of-a-kind wildlife such as caimans, tamarins, piranhas, and Amazon River Dolphins. Another highlight of some of these cruises is Manaus, a hard-to-believe-it’s-real city at the juncture of the Rio Negro and Amazon rivers. Make time to explore Manaus’ bustling markets. Another must-see: the pink Amazon Theater, an opera house that opened in the late 1800s in the heart of the rubber boom, which still hosts live performances today.