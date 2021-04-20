Reserva Nacional Pacaya - Samiria

Journeying into the Rain Forest on a Small Ship

Small-ship cruises are some of the best ways to journey to the heart of the Amazon Basin, one of the greenest and wettest places on Earth. Many of these trips, including those from Aqua Expeditions, start in Iquitos, in eastern Peru, where the river gets its start on the back side of the Andes. Depending on the cruise itinerary, you might learn about everyday traditions of the native villagers, take a skiff to explore the waterways of the flooded forest of the Pacaya-Samiria National Reserve, or witness one-of-a-kind wildlife such as caimans, tamarins, piranhas, and Amazon River Dolphins. Another highlight of some of these cruises is Manaus, a hard-to-believe-it’s-real city at the juncture of the Rio Negro and Amazon rivers. Make time to explore Manaus’ bustling markets. Another must-see: the pink Amazon Theater, an opera house that opened in the late 1800s in the heart of the rubber boom, which still hosts live performances today.