Antico Pizza Napoletana 1093 Hemphill Avenue Northwest

Photo by Caroline Eubanks More info Sun 12pm - 9pm Mon - Fri 11:30am - 10pm Sat 12pm - 10pm

Family-Style Neapolitan Pizza When you fly in the ingredients straight from Italy, it's hard to go wrong: San Marzano tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella di Bufala, and extra virgin olive oil. Even the pizza ovens are shipped in from Naples. The restaurant is open until they run out of dough, and there's no hostess, so it's not uncommon to see guests fighting for, or sharing, a table. Have one person order while the others scout out a spot. Bring your own wine and chow down on a specialty pie. Just don't forget to leave room for cannoli. They've even opened a second location at Alpharetta's Avalon development.