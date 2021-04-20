Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Antico Pizza Napoletana

1093 Hemphill Avenue Northwest
Website
| +1 404-724-2333
Family-Style Neapolitan Pizza Atlanta Georgia United States
The Best, Most Authentic Pizza Experience in the South! Atlanta Georgia United States
Family-Style Neapolitan Pizza Atlanta Georgia United States
The Best, Most Authentic Pizza Experience in the South! Atlanta Georgia United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 10pm
Sat 12pm - 10pm

Family-Style Neapolitan Pizza

When you fly in the ingredients straight from Italy, it's hard to go wrong: San Marzano tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella di Bufala, and extra virgin olive oil. Even the pizza ovens are shipped in from Naples. The restaurant is open until they run out of dough, and there's no hostess, so it's not uncommon to see guests fighting for, or sharing, a table. Have one person order while the others scout out a spot. Bring your own wine and chow down on a specialty pie. Just don't forget to leave room for cannoli. They've even opened a second location at Alpharetta's Avalon development.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

CW
almost 7 years ago

The Best, Most Authentic Pizza Experience in the South!

We just returned from a great trip to Rome (having stayed at the Excelsior Hotel, a wonderful Westin hotel in Rome!) and were missing the great Italian food we had on our trip. So we went to this tiny, authentic pizzeria that is off-the-beaten path called Antico Pizza Napoletana. It is the best pizza in the South! And a great, very italian experience.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points