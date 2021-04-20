Antico Pizza Napoletana
1093 Hemphill Avenue Northwest
| +1 404-724-2333
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
More info
Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 10pm
Sat 12pm - 10pm
Family-Style Neapolitan PizzaWhen you fly in the ingredients straight from Italy, it's hard to go wrong: San Marzano tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella di Bufala, and extra virgin olive oil. Even the pizza ovens are shipped in from Naples. The restaurant is open until they run out of dough, and there's no hostess, so it's not uncommon to see guests fighting for, or sharing, a table. Have one person order while the others scout out a spot. Bring your own wine and chow down on a specialty pie. Just don't forget to leave room for cannoli. They've even opened a second location at Alpharetta's Avalon development.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
The Best, Most Authentic Pizza Experience in the South!
We just returned from a great trip to Rome (having stayed at the Excelsior Hotel, a wonderful Westin hotel in Rome!) and were missing the great Italian food we had on our trip. So we went to this tiny, authentic pizzeria that is off-the-beaten path called Antico Pizza Napoletana. It is the best pizza in the South! And a great, very italian experience.