Head to Amoeba in the Haight for all Your Music Needs

Amoeba Music bills themselves as the world’s largest independent record store, and one look inside their location on Haight Street will have you convinced that they’re right.



Since 1990, right around the time when large chains were swallowing up the smaller music store, Amoeba (with locations in Berkeley, San Francisco, and Hollywood) has not only kept afloat, but thrived.



Since they have both new music and are a trading post for used discs, the stock is constantly evolving, and you’ll find something for everyone there—top 40, rock, hip-hop, soul, electronica, jazz, world, and experimental.



Not only do they sell music, but Amoeba also has an impressive lineup of live shows in their store; check their online calendar to see what’s coming up.



The Amoeba Music on Haight Street is open Mondays through Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm.



