Experience Indie Crafts in Atlanta

Indie Craft Experience, or ICE, Atlanta was founded in 2005 by Christy Petterson and Shannon Mulkey, and takes the form of a series of fairs showcasing local artisans and craftspeople, including ICE, Salvage, and Wedding Day Hooray (a crafts fair dedicated to all things wedding-related). Check the ICE website for event details, and for the next scheduled fair.