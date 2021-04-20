Views from the Victor Emmanuel II Monument

This grandiose white marble structure was built to honour the first king of a unified Italy. It is officially known as the Monumento Nazionale a Vittorio Emanuele II, however it is also referred to as the Altar of the Fatherland and the Wedding Cake Building.



It is located on the Piazza Venezia and houses the Tomb of the Unknown Solider and a museum of Italian Unification. However a visit here would not be complete without taking the glass elevator to the roof of the structure. At €7 per person, it may seem a bit pricey however it is easily worth it for the unparalleled views it offers of the city such as the Forum and even in the distance St. Peter's Basilica. The best time of day to go is in the evening when you can enjoy the sunset over the Roman skyline.