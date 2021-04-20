Alcatraz Island

the prisoners' soft side

Alcatraz was another place the kids wanted to see, while my anticipation was more of a “not so much.” Touring an old prison with a guide cracking gangster jokes. Please, I'm from Chicago. Like I don't hear enough of those. But heeding advice, I located the door to the prison yard, where the wind nearly toppled me from the giant concrete steps leading into it. Slipping out a side door, I discovered the reaches of the island no one else had found, and I conducted my own private tour of the gusty side populated only by birds and flowers. Here is where the prisoners' soft side emerges. Glorious gardens tumble down the rocky edges of this prison island, tended, once upon a time, by the prisoner themselves. Their care lives on in the display--forming a waterfall of color to the walkway. Across from the gardens, I spy a pair of egrets in the bushes, fluffing their wings before taking to the sky. Prison behind me and guardhouse ruins across the island, I see here only what both prisoners and guards were able to create from their bleak surroundings. It's a landscape of hope.