Aglamesis Bro's

3046 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209, USA
Website
| +1 513-531-5196
Old-School Treats in Cincinnati! Cincinnati Ohio United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

Old-School Treats in Cincinnati!

For homemade ice cream, sweets, and old-fashioned flavored sodas, take a step back in time to a real soda fountain in Cincinnati. Aglamesis Brothers has been a Cincy institution since 1908 and there is no better place around town to get old-school treats. There are two locations in the metro area, but it's the Oakley Square location (pictured) that still has the old school soda fountain. Definitely worth a trip out of your way, especially if you are traveling with kids.

Want a fresh vanilla or chocolate cola, or opera creams? Looking for toffees or a box of assorted chocolates? Hankering for a champagne italian ice? Aglamesis has them all.
By Chris Chesak , AFAR Local Expert

