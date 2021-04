215 W Troy St 215 W Troy St, Ferndale, MI 48220, USA

Barons, Boats, and Beautiful Buildings Rose Szwed has been leading lively and engaging bus tours with 'Step On' in Michigan and Ohio for more than 10 years.



I recommend the tour of Detroit's historic East Side neighborhoods, which includes homes on Lakeshore Drive and a tour of Belle Isle. Lunch is also provided and typically takes you on a tour as well, featuring one of Detroit's most unusual locations.