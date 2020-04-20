13 National Parks That Are Also UNESCO World Heritage Sites

If you’ve visited any of these parks, you may not have known you were also visiting one of the country’s UNESCO-designated spots.

Among the 63 national parks in the United States, 13 are also World Heritage sites. A few—Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite—have the spectacular landscapes, unique biodiversity, and cultural significance to make them clear contenders for the double crown, while others are less obvious choices. What does it take to be a World Heritage site? According to UNESCO, there are 10 criteria for natural and cultural sites, qualifications full of terms like “outstanding example” and “exceptional natural beauty.” (A site must meet at least one of the criteria.) Read on to discover the baker’s dozen of these elite parks and a few of the reasons they gained their UNESCO distinction. Photo by Matt Tilghman/Shutterstock Sometimes called a “river of grass,” Everglades National Park has an exceptional variety of water habitats. Everglades National Park A World Heritage site since 1979 This Florida park, with its vast subtropical wetlands and coastal ecosystems, has the dubious distinction of being the only one on this list that UNESCO considers endangered. Such issues for a park can include a decline in population of local species, climate change, and encroachment by people. It became a national park in 1947, and UNESCO added it to the endangered list in 2010. Carlsbad Caverns National Park A World Heritage site since 1995 With more than 100 caves, this park in New Mexico includes one of the nation’s deepest limestone caves and its largest chamber, the aptly named Big Room. Stalactites and stalagmites continue to form in such places as Lechuguilla Cave, famed for its beauty and its length (over 77 miles). Carlsbad Caverns became a national park in 1930. Olympic National Park A World Heritage site since 1981

At the top of Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula, Olympic National Park contains a stellar temperate rain forest, the largest in the Western Hemisphere. The diversity here includes ocean coastline, glaciers, subalpine meadows, and coniferous forests. It became a national park in 1938. Photo by Shutterstock Yellowstone National Park has more than 10,000 geothermal features. Yellowstone National Park A World Heritage site since 1978 Besides its geothermal diversity (more geysers than anywhere else, plus mud pots, fumaroles, and hot springs), this park in Wyoming, which was created in 1872, is a must-see for its wildlife and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River. Grizzly bears, bison, and wolves are among the four-legged attractions. Mammoth Cave National Park A World Heritage site since 1981 In addition to being the longest cave system on Earth, stretching several hundred miles, the many caves at this Kentucky park are loaded with plant and animal life. People have been touring the caves since the early 19th century; it became a national park in 1941. Photo by Robert Bohrer/Shutterstock Together with a Canadian national park, Glacier forms Waterton Glacier International Peace Park. Glacier National Park A World Heritage site since 1995 This national park is not only also a World Heritage site but also an International Peace Park, 1 of 47 U.S. Biosphere Reserves, and an International Dark Sky Park. (It’s the only place in the nation with all five designations.) The Montana park became the world’s first International Peace Park when it combined in 1932 with Waterton Lakes national park in Alberta, Canada. The status recognizes the goodwill between the United States and Canada, which share the world’s longest undefended border. In addition to its namesake—rapidly shrinking glaciers—the park is home to cougars, grizzly bears, and wolverines. Redwood National Park A World Heritage site since 1980

