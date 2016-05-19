What Happens When You Put Three Top Chef México Contestants in a Bullring?

The show’s premiere season is drawing to a close, but for the country’s food scene, things are just starting to heat up.

share this article

When it comes to picking travel destinations, the way to my heart has always been through my stomach. I’ve often added places to my wanderlist based on ideas pulled from cooking shows. Anthony Bourdain is eating tagines in Morocco? I’m in. Top Chef contestants are wandering through street markets in Singapore? Take me there. So I couldn’t have been more thrilled to find a new show to add to my inspirational arsenal: Top Chef México. It’s no surprise that the franchise picked Mexico for it’s most recent incarnation. Mexican cuisine has come a long way from the ubiquitous fajita combo plates at Tex-Mex chains. Just as regional Italian dishes like fresh-cut pasta all’Amatriciana overthrew questionably-authentic spaghetti and meatballs some years ago, Oaxacan moles and Yucatecan cochinita pibil are now taking the place of nachos and burritos (neither of which are actually Mexican) on menus around the world. In fact, these days, Mexican fine dining establishments are everywhere from Paris to Hong Kong and one is even on the list of the top 50 restaurants in the world. (That honor goes to Enrique Olvera’s Pujol in Mexico City.)

Article continues below advertisement

And as viewers watching Top Chef México now know, it’s not just the world’s view of Mexican food that’s changing—the food itself is changing too. Inventive chefs, spurred in part by worldwide interest in organic foods and farm-to-table meals, have started blending classic European cooking techniques with traditional Mexican flavor combinations. They’re also elaborating on a long Mexican tradition of adopting non-native ingredients. (Pork, beef, chicken, and even cheese weren’t used in Mexican cooking until after Europeans arrived.) Photo courtesy of Casa Dragones Salas, Tanabe, and Quiroz The first season of Top Chef México is about to end, but before the finale (which airs tonight), a few lucky travelers (myself included) were invited to a dinner hosted by local artisinal tequila brand, Casa Dragones, where we had the chance to taste dishes made by three of the leading chefs on the show: Matteo Salas, executive chef of Aperi in San Miguel de Allende; Irving Quiroz, pastry chef, author, and independent confectioner; and Katsuji Tanabe, chef/owner of Mexikosher in Beverly Hills and Season 12 contestant on the original Top Chef show.

Article continues below advertisement