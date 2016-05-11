How New York's Mexican Speakeasy Got Back to Its Roots

Before opening their new taquería, the talent behind La Esquina headed to Mexico City for a refresher course

When La Esquina, New York City's hip speakeasy-meets-taquería, set up shop in a retro-chic deli in 2005, the restaurant’s brain trust took inspiration straight from the source: the taquerías and tamale joints of Mexico City. Now, 10 years later, the owners are planning a new taquería. But first they decided it was time to get back to the source of their ideas—by recreating that first trip. Owner Derek Sanders, consultant Richard Ampudia (the godfather of New York’s Mexican cuisine), and head chef Adrian Ramirez headed out on a whirlwind trip to visit some of the very same places they’d visited a decade ago, from family restaurants to hipster havens. And they shared their itinerary with us. Here’s how to do Mexico City the La Esquina way: Stay up late for El Farolito’s el pastor tacos

Ampudia: “El Farolito was the first place we went when we got off the plane 10 years ago. It’s been in the neighborhood I grew up in since I was a child, and it’s always good to go back.” Ramirez: “They served the best tacos I’ve ever had. It was totally incredible—they made the tortillas in front of you and the marinade they used was really good and super fresh.” Sanders: “I was blown away by the sheer simplicity of it—so simple, but so delicious. Plus, it’s fun to watch them in action; we got there sometime after midnight and they almost couldn’t keep up with the customers.”

Ampudia: “It’s really that kind of spot; the kind of place you go after a few beers.”—Paseo De La Reforma 36, 06600 Ampudia, Sanders, and Ramirez with well-known local food writer Francoise "Pancha" Vincent (at left) Photo by Adam Wiseman Wait as long as it takes for Doña Emi’s goat cheese and huitlacoche tamal

Ramirez: “The tamales! This little place had the best tamales that I’ve ever had in my life. They used fresh ingredients in sophisticated and modern ways that also respected tradition with combinations like huitlacoche and goat cheese, or poblano peppers and queso fresco.” “The tamales! This little place had the best tamales that I’ve ever had in my life. They used fresh ingredients in sophisticated and modern ways that also respected tradition with combinations like huitlacoche and goat cheese, or poblano peppers and queso fresco.” Sanders: “The place is out of the way, only about 10 feet wide, and owned by two ladies in their mid-60s. On our first visit there they’d already sold out by 11am and were just sitting, drinking coffee. So of course the next day we went earlier.” Ampudia: “They’ve owned it for years. They make however much product as they want and then that’s it. They were really the nicest people in the world and the food is incredible and totally unpretentious.” —Jalapa #278B, Colonia Roma Develop a crush on the patroness at El Parnita

Ampudia: “El Parnita was opened by a woman who was a great home cook. After years of prodding, she finally opened her own restaurant, a hole-in-the-wall that served these crazy incredible tacos. Now it’s a huge, very popular cantina, but she still goes to every table and greets every guest while her son runs the floor.” Ramirez: “All my friends from Mexico City know the place; everyone talks about how attentive she is to every table.” Sanders: “She’s beautiful, mid- to late-70s, with a casual elegance that just fills up the room.”

