Farmhouse Inn

Attention to detail is what makes the experience at the 25-room Farmhouse Inn so special. All accommodations include minibars stocked with wine selected by the property sommelier (who also leads wine tours in a Tesla upon request). The Michelin-starred restaurant serves prix fixe dinners with menus that change weekly, depending on what’s available at local markets. The on-site spa features treatments that incorporate oils and creams made from lavender, lemon verbena, and other botanicals grown on-site. Perhaps most impressively, owners (and siblings) Joe and Catherine Bartolomei have lived in the Russian River Valley their whole lives and are authentic experts on what to do and see nearby. If you’re booking an overnight stay, opt for the shiplap-wrapped King Deluxe rooms, the result of a 2015 expansion that doubled the size of the inn. These rooms feature jetted tubs that look out over the woods, indoor/outdoor double-sided fireplaces, and bathroom floors with radiant heat. At the restaurant, executive chef Steve Litke is a master of disparate flavors, plating avant-garde dishes such as kombu-cured Japanese hamachi with shiro-shoyu avocado. The main building, where the restaurant is located, is a restored 1837 weatherboard farmhouse that has been in the Bartolomei family for five generations.