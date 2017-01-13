This Instagrammer Got a Behind-the-Scenes Tour of India’s Textile Industry

Esther Huynh spent three weeks photographing tradition, culture, and color in India— and she got paid to do it(!).

Esther Huynh, a freelance product photographer from Dallas, Texas, first caught our attention when her stunning photographs popped up on @afarmedia’s Instagram feed with #traveldeeper. We were captivated by Huynh’s unique, vibrant images of Indian textiles and the people who made them, so we reached out to her to learn more. We spoke with Huynh about her approach to travel photography, the story behind her images, and her recent trip throughout the heart of India. When did you first get into photography? “I think I always was supposed to work in photography, but it didn’t become a serious option for a career until college. I was studying biology and I wasn’t happy, so I took an art class to get a break. The class really reminded me how important creativity was for me as a person, so I decided to pursue it instead. Ever since then, my career as a freelance photographer has really just fallen into place.” You work as a freelance product photographer and travel often for both business and pleasure. What was the purpose of your most recent trip to India?

“A client of mine runs a textile company called KUFRI that produces woven textiles made by artisans in India. She wanted to shoot a look book that featured behind-the-scenes images of the process, so she asked me to come with her to India (where she was born) to explore its textile industry. Weaving is a heritage artisan craft in India—the skills get passed down throughout generations—so Mili, my client, really wanted to highlight that, showcasing the tradition as a livelihood for many people in India, but in a way that rings true. We spent about three weeks touring textile factories and exploring Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Varanasi. It was the experience of a lifetime.” What were your impressions of India? “I can’t say enough good things about India as a country. It’s truly so beautiful, so vibrant, and so affordable. There’s so much to see and experience. I beam up every time I talk about my trip.” [[[slideshow_id#812]]] How has photography influenced the way you approach travel? “Photography teaches you the value of timing, whether it be waking up early to catch a sunrise or waiting hours for the tide to come in. You learn to approach things with patience, which is also key in travel. It’s about opening yourself up to chance—like coming across a random scene at the perfect moment or meeting an interesting stranger at an unexpected time. When you’re flexible, attentive, and patient as a photographer, your world opens up as a traveler.” Do you prefer to travel on assignment or with no direction?

