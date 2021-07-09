Why You Should Visit Washington, D.C. This Summer

America’s cities are back: bigger, bolder, and packed full of exciting events, new outdoor spaces, and reimagined dining. Check out Cities We Love for inspiration this summer.

Tell a local you plan to visit Washington, D.C. in the height of summer and you might get a curious look. “But won’t it be . . . humid?” Sure, but listen to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and those balmy temps will sound like a bonus. “This is the best season, if you ask me,” Mayor Bowser said in a recent sit-down interview. “We won’t have as many people as we usually have, and you’ll be able to get in to see everything you want to see. Our restaurants are fully open, our nightlife is coming back, and we have beautiful parks and things to do.”

After a year of lockdown and political turmoil, the nation’s capital is officially back in business. Across the region, which includes Maryland to the north and Virginia to the south, residents have achieved 70 percent COVID vaccination rates, and Mayor Bowser is “pushing hard” to reach the remaining 30 percent. Visitors are asked to follow local protocols, including masking on public transit and in federal buildings, but there’s currently no citywide mask mandate in place.

And people are out and about: enjoying the city’s glorious rooftop bars, like Hedy’s Rooftop and the Thompson’s Anchovy Social at the Yards; vibrant waterfront neighborhoods like the Wharf and Buzzard Point; and best of all, the 500-plus “streateries,” or street dining destinations akin to those that have popped up in NYC, creating a café culture that previously didn’t exist—and keeping businesses alive through the pandemic. The mayor has proposed a bill to allow outdoor dining for the rest of the year and for six-month stretches in 2022 and 2023.

The Smithsonian reopens

Meanwhile, the Smithsonian, which manages 19 of Washington’s biggest museums, galleries, and the National Zoo, has begun a staggered reopening—so families looking to keep their kids busy this summer, take note. Popular attractions like the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Portrait Gallery, the Renwick Gallery, and the zoo have resumed operations, requiring (free) ticketed entry, and the National Air and Space Museum will come back by July 30. Although the new-in-2020 National Children’s Museum is temporarily closed due to the pandemic, a museum devoted to language, Planet Word, now offers up an immersive, voice-activated experience within the historic Franklin School. Consider all the air-conditioned culture at your disposal.

Getting off the Mall

But it’s not just about visiting Washington—it’s about getting better acquainted with D.C. on the whole. “There was always an undercurrent of cool beyond Capitol Hill and K Street—not to mention strong African American and LGBTQ communities,” writes Natalie Beauregard in our roundup of the best neighborhoods to visit in D.C., “but the city has really come into its own in the past 10 years, ditching its reputation as transient and embracing local voices instead.”

Where to eat and drink