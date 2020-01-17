Washington, D.C.’s Neighborhoods Not to Miss

Venture beyond the Mall to explore the restaurants in Columbia Heights, the music scene at the Wharf, and the art in Blagden Alley.

No longer just for politicians and tourists, Washington, D.C. has exploded with new restaurants and bars that rival those in some of the country’s more popular food cities. There was always an undercurrent of cool beyond Capitol Hill and K Street—not to mention strong African American and LGBTQ communities—but the city has really come into its own in the past 10 years, ditching its reputation as transient and embracing local voices instead. D.C. neighborhoods previously deemed dangerous or undesirable—or that simply didn’t exist—have become destinations in their own right, drawing locals and visitors alike with exciting dining options, things to do, and public art. There’s a thriving craft beer and spirits scene now, plus trendy hotels, forward-thinking museums, and, with the Nationals’ 2019 World Series win, a baseball team at the top of its game. When visiting the city, be sure to explore beyond the Mall to discover the places where people who live in D.C. actually, well, live. It’s in these areas, including the can’t-miss neighborhoods below, that you’ll find what our nation’s capital is really about. Columbia Heights Today, Columbia Heights is one of D.C.’s most dynamic neighborhoods, though it’s taken a long road to get there. Located in the upper part of the Northwest quadrant, the area was home to many of the city’s middle-class black residents in the first half of the 20th century—Duke Ellington himself was a resident—but it suffered significant damage during the 1968 riots following Martin Luther King’s assassination. With much of 14th Street burned to the ground, many locals fled to the suburbs and those remaining were left with a neighborhood to rebuild—a process that didn’t happen in a meaningful way until the Columbia Heights metro station opened in 1999. Photo by Jon Bilous/Shutterstock Meridian Hill Park hosts a lively afternoon drum circle every Sunday.

