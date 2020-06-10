The National Museum of African American History and Culture Is Helping People Talk About Racism

Amid worldwide protests against racism and police brutality spurred by the recent police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Tony McDade, and the death of Ahmaud Arbery by armed white residents, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) released a new online portal to help people navigate nuanced conversations about race and racism in the United States.

The free digital resource, titled “Talking About Race,” collects more than 100 videos, scholarly articles, and interactive online exercises that help individuals, educators, parents, and children develop the necessary language to conduct productive conversations about race and racism, as well as “the way these forces shape every aspect of society, from the economy and politics to the broader American culture,” according to a press release.

The NMAAHC portal features eight distinct sections that focus on topics such as the historical foundations of race, the ideology of whiteness, and how systems of oppression are built, as well as the decision to be antiracist and the importance of self-care, among others. Each section draws upon research conducted by the museum’s education staff and includes insights from prominent historians, psychologists, and activists, including feminist writer Audre Lord, civil rights lawyer and scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw, and historian Ibram X. Kendi, author of the New York Times bestseller How to Be an Antiracist (Random House, 2019).