10 U.S. Art Exhibitions Worth Traveling for This Fall

The season is filled with thought-provoking displays that you won’t want to miss.

Some of the most notable museum exhibitions in the United States this fall examine timely issues such as displacement and migration, the role of black artists in major art movements, and the promise and peril of the future. The season also features the debut of a new contemporary art museum in San Antonio, Texas, as well as the most comprehensive Monet exhibition in the United States in 20 years. Here are 10 U.S. art exhibitions during fall 2019 to add to your upcoming travel plans. “Generations: A History of Black Abstract Art” September 29, 2019–January 19, 2020; Baltimore Museum of Art, Baltimore, Maryland While exhibitions on abstraction in American art have overwhelmingly centered white artists, Generations: A History of Black Abstract Art shifts the narrative to black artists who have contributed to this form of visual expression. The exhibition celebrates the ways that African American artists have used gestural painting, shapes, and colors to convey personal and political statements, with works by prominent contemporary artists such as Kevin Beasley, Mark Bradford, Martin Puryear, and Lorna Simpson joined by pioneering artists dating back to the 1940s, including Norman Lewis, Alma W. Thomas, and Jack Whitten (who have often been overlooked in explorations of postwar abstraction). The Baltimore Museum of Art display expands on Solidary & Solitary, a touring exhibition that has previously visited institutions, including New Orleans’s Ogden Museum of Southern Art and the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Over 80 paintings, sculptures, and other objects have been added for the Baltimore stop. Related Baltimore Museum of Art Will Only Showcase and Collect Works by Women in 2020 Courtesy Bibliothèque nationale de France, dépt. des Estampes et de la photographie An original work by French architect Jean-Jacques Lequeu titled “The Tomb of Isocrates, Athenian Orator (Tombeau D’Isocrates, orateur athénien)” (1789). “Jean-Jacques Lequeu: Visionary Architect, Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France” October 4, 2019–January 5, 2020; Menil Drawing Institute, Houston, Texas French architect Jean-Jacques Lequeu (1757-1826) envisioned fantastic architecture, such as a monumental stable shaped like a cow and an erotic garden folly, which he meticulously drafted on paper. The strange structures were never realized in 18th-century France, where Lequeu’s decadent designs did not fit into more austere post-revolutionary tastes (and were also frequently too complicated to build). After his death, Lequeu’s speculative architecture fell into obscurity until his drawings were rediscovered in the Bibliothèque nationale de France during the mid-20th century. The October exhibition at Houston’s recently opened Menil Drawing Institute is co-organized by the Petit Palais in Paris, the museum where the show debuted in 2018. It features 50 of Lequeu’s detailed drawings, revealing the French architectural draftsman as one of the most imaginative artists of his time. Courtesy of © JR In 2017, French artist JR created a large-scale picnic table that temporarily crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. “JR: Chronicles” October 4, 2019–May 3, 2020; Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn, New York

