The Largest Monet Exhibition in 20 Years Is Now Open at 1 U.S. Museum

When Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature opened at the Denver Art Museum (DAM) on October 21, the Colorado venue became the only U.S. site to host the most comprehensive collection of the French artist’s work in more than two decades.

Currently on view through February 2, 2020, the landmark exhibition presents approximately 120 works by Claude Monet (1840–1926), one of the celebrated founders and foremost figures of French impressionism. (This 19th-century art movement focused on everyday scenes painted with attention to atmospheric conditions, such as light flickering on water, moving clouds above the sea, or gusts of wind rustling through grassy meadows.)

For the exhibition, more than 20,000 square feet of DAM’s gallery spaces are filled with works spanning the entirety of Monet’s career, from View from Rouelles, the first painting the French artist ever exhibited at age 18, to The House Seen through the Roses, a piece he completed in 1926 just weeks before his death.

Courtesy of the Denver Art Museum “View from Rouelles” (1858) was the first painting Monet ever exhibited, when he was 18 years old.

Co-organized by DAM and the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany, the exclusive show examines Monet’s relationship with nature through his detailed depictions of the destinations he visited across Europe. “Throughout his career, Monet was indefatigable in his exploration of the different moods of nature, seeking to capture the spirit of a certain place and translating its truth onto the canvas,” said DAM’s chief curator Angelica Daneo.