10 Border Walls That Artists Have Turned Into Powerful Protests

It takes a creative eye and the audacity to draw outside the lines to turn a symbol of division into a message of unity.

share this article

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to the more than 50,000 likes on Rael’s original post and reposts by users across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, the art project received praise from leading activism organizations, such as the Texas-based Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES). On Twitter, RAICES representatives called the project “a beautiful installation at our southern border.” The “Teeter-Totter Wall” is one of many instances where artists have co-opted border walls, which artificially stanch the free flow of people, ideas, and inspiration, and turned them into protest art about our collective humanity. Here are a few more notable examples. Courtesy of Enrique Chiu With his community art project, “Mural de la Hermandad,” Enrique Chiu seeks to cover the entire U.S./Mexico border wall with murals. Dissolving Boundaries in Tijuana

The San Ysidro port of entry that connects Tijuana and San Diego is the busiest land border crossing in the world. Some 100 years ago, this boundary was marked by little more than flimsy cattle fencing. Today, the border wall’s rusting steel bars extend 300 feet into the Pacific Ocean. In 2011, Mexican artist Ana Teresa Fernandez “erased” the border by painting the fence to blend into the sea, sand, and sky (pictured at top). Just inland, Enrique Chiu is aiming to cover the length of the rest of the existing U.S./Mexico boundary wall with murals created by volunteers, artists, and community groups in border towns across the Southwest. Covering a distance of more than a mile and counting, Chiu’s Mural de la Hermandad (Brotherhood Mural) is gunning for the title of longest mural in the world. Photo by Yulia Denisyuk The Walled Off Hotel’s Lobby looks directly onto the West Bank Barrier. Banksy at the West Bank Barrier



To mark the 100th anniversary of the British taking control of Palestine, the elusive London street artist Banksy opened The Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank, a quarter-mile from the Jerusalem checkpoint. In its name and with its dystopian decoration, the property makes an artistic statement about the isolation of the Palestinian territories. It’s also a fully functional hotel, complete with key fobs made to look like sections of the 400-mile separation wall and a gift shop selling mugs and T-shirts that say “The Worst View in the World.” Photo by Joachim F. Thurn/Wikimedia Commons The 1990 mural “My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love” was repainted by original artist Dmitri Vrubel in 2009. The East Side Gallery in Berlin



Erected in 1961, the Berlin Wall might be the most famous divider in recent history. It didn’t take long for its western face to be covered in graffiti protesting East German oppression. Although millions watched as it came down on live TV in 1989, a nearly mile-long stretch still runs through Berlin’s Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg neighborhood. Known as the East Side Gallery, the wall features more than 100 paintings celebrating reunification with messages of peace and freedom. Among the most iconic is My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love (1990), a satirical reproduction of an actual photograph taken in 1979 when Leonid Brezhnev, then-leader of the Soviet Union, visited East Germany to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its founding as a communist state and greeted East German leader Erich Honecker with a fraternal kiss. Photo by Jonathan Maier The Overpass Light Brigade projects messages of hope on the border wall prototypes in San Diego. Projecting Welcome in San Diego

Article continues below advertisement