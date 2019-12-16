The Essential Guide to Gozo

When visiting the Cathedral of the Assumption, look up at the mind-boggling trompe l’oeil ceiling.

Head to Malta’s sister island to explore holy shrines, ancient citadels, stunning cathedrals, and impressive salt pans that are still in use today.

The lesser-known sister of Malta in the Maltese archipelago, Gozo is a 26-square-mile island full of ancient history. Standing atop the island is a medieval citadel, marking the spot where the earliest settlers lived as far back as the Bronze Age. Today, it’s the centerpiece of the island’s biggest city, Victoria, which is known to its 6,000 residents as Ir-Rabat. Outside the capital, crystal clear waters and red sandy beaches attract swimmers and snorkelers, while the ruins of Ggantija draw history buffs from around the world. Stunning rock formations and a patchwork of salt pans are among the island’s other intriguing attractions. The best way to explore is by the cheap modern taxis that line up at the port of Mgarr. While touring the island, you’ll quickly discover that food is a passion and pleasure of Gozitan life. Try the local specialty ftira, a breadlike snack typically served with toppings and eaten as a pizza or tart. Fruit conserves of lemon, fig, orange, and prickly pear are also common, as are a variety of locally produced oils and sea salts. Fill up, then set out with the following list of the best things to do in Gozo. Cathedral of the Assumption

The baroque Cathedral of the Assumption, made of local limestone in the shape of a Latin cross, is enclosed within the walls of Gozo’s famous citadel near Victoria. In addition to the impressive steps and marble statues of bishops leading up to the main doors, the stunning cathedral features a trompe l’oeil ceiling that gives the impression of a dome, but is really a fresco of a grand rotunda. Be prepared to stand there head back, mouth agape, marveling at the wonder of its artistic trickery. Saint George’s Basilica Photo by Shutterstock Saint George’s Basilica is home to a baroque organ and Byzantine-style chapel. The ornate Saint George’s Basilica tops the hill at the heart of Victoria. In the glittering golden interior, you’ll find a fully functional baroque organ and an intriguing, Byzantine-style chapel. Because the church holds mass every morning and evening, the best time for a sightseeing visit is at lunchtime or in the afternoon. Surrounding the church, Victoria’s narrow alleyways are also worth a stroll to soak up more of the island’s historic architecture. Ta’ Pinu National Shrine Photo by Fokke Baarssen/Shutterstock One of the most popular sites in Gozo, the Ta’ Pinu National Shrine features colorful mosaics and stained-glass windows. On a small hilltop with views of the sea, the neo-romantic Roman Catholic church of Ta’ Pinu became a pilgrimage site after a woman from a nearby village heard the voice of the Virgin Mary coming from inside. Because of its popularity, the 16th-century basilica was remodeled in 1920, adding traditional Maltese limestone, intricate mosaics, and a range of colorful stained-glass windows. It’s since been visited by two popes, John Paul II in 1990 and Benedict XVI in 2010, and remains one of the most popular sites in Gozo. Cittadella Photo by Shutterstock The Neolithic Cittadella once served as the center of life on Gozo.

