7 Dishes Not to Miss in Malta

When visiting this delicious island nation, fill up on rabbit stew, fish pie, Maltese bread, and plenty of date pastries.

The Maltese have a saying that betrays a key element of their culture—kul u tpaxxa, ghax minn hawn ghal gol kaxxa! Loosely translated, it means eat and be merry, for the grave beckons. In other words, food is top of mind in this seductive island nation. Malta has a distinctive food culture thanks to its mild climate, proximity to fresh seafood from the Mediterranean, and mix of cultural influences, including Greek, Italian, French, and British. Food is reasonably priced and, if you make some friends on the islands, you’ll quickly discover that any occasion is a pretext for feasting. To make the most of your meals, use this guide to Malta’s essential dishes and where to find them. Pastizzi Pastizzi are the ultimate Maltese street food, served in every village and town in the country—typically for less than €1. Shaped like diamonds, the flaky pastries are traditionally filled with ricotta cheese but sometimes come stuffed with peas and spinach, tuna, rabbit, or, during Holy Week, spinach and anchovy. Some say that Malta’s best pastizzi can be found at Crystal Palace, an iconic pastizzeria that’s been a mainstay in Rabat for more than a century, but rest assured you’ll find delicious options almost everywhere. Just follow your nose and look for the lines. Stuffatt Tal-Fenek (Rabbit Stew) Photo by Renata Apanaviciene/Shutterstock Every Maltese family has its own recipe for rabbit stew, but some of the best can be found at Tal-Petut in Birgu.

Behold the national dish of Malta, one that every proud Maltese person is fed practically from birth. Rabbits were introduced to Malta by the Phoenicians, but their popularity exploded during Roman times, as the Romans believed that eating baby rabbits made women more beautiful. They fell out of fashion during the Knights of Saint John era from 1530 to 1798, when the hunting of rabbits was banned, but became a favorite once again after they started to decimate farmers’ crops and hunting was reintroduced. All of this means that, while in Malta, you have to try to attend a fenkata, an elaborate feast (particularly in the village of Mgarr) involving prolific amounts of rabbit. If you miss the chance, you at least have to eat Maltese rabbit stew. Every family has its own secret recipe, but most combine red wine, tomato paste, olive oil, garlic, onions, bay leaves, and, of course, rabbit. The best place to sample stuffatt tal-fanek is in the home of someone’s nanna, but in a pinch, go to Tal-Petut, just outside Valletta in Birgu, where the dish features on the prix-fixe Rabbit Classic Menu. Torta Tal-Lampuki (Lampuki Pie) Photo by Page Frederique/Shutterstock Lampuki pie is a mash-up of English, Arab, and Italian flavors. Lampuki (mahi mahi) is Malta’s unofficial national fish, but you have to order it between August and December, when schools migrate nearby, to get it fresh. Local fishermen have been using the same method to catch lampuki since Roman times, weaving palm tree fronds into flat rafts, which they take out to sea along with their traditional fishing boats. When the fish cluster underneath the rafts to seek shade from the afternoon sun, the fishermen cast their nets, then sell their catch to local restaurants. You can get lampuki several different ways, but instead of going with the most common preparation (pan-fried in tomato sauce with capers, olives, and lemon), opt for lampuki pie. The dish features a nice mix of Malta’s biggest cultural influences—English (savory pies are practically a religion in the United Kingdom), Arab (mint, lemon peel, and raisins), and Italian (tomatoes, capers, and olives)—all wrapped up in a flaky pastry crust. Try it at the popular Café Jubilee, which has two locations on Malta and one on the sister island of Gozo. Hobza (Maltese Bread) Photo by Shutterstock Get your hobza in Qormi, a town in central Malta with nearly 50 bakeries.

