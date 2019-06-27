The Best (and Worst) Times to Hit the Road This July 4 Weekend

A record-breaking 48.9 million Americans will travel for Independence Day this year, according to a new American Automobile Association (AAA) report. This is the most AAA has recorded since it began tracking holiday travel in 2000, with 1.9 million more people planning a getaway for July 4 this year than last.



While the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is bracing for its busiest week ever at U.S. airports over the holiday, only around 8 percent of those going away for July 4 plan on flying. The wide majority—nearly 85 percent, or 41.4 million Americans—will be hitting the road. The other 7 percent will be traveling by other means, including trains, buses, and cruise ships.

The rise in road-trippers this Fourth of July is thanks in part to lower gas prices compared to last summer. The national average is currently $2.66 per gallon, which is about 19 cents cheaper than it was last year and 17 cents less than it was over this past Memorial Day weekend.

According to the global mobility analytics company INRIX, Wednesday, July 3, is expected to be the busiest day on the road because travelers and regular commuters will be out at the same time. As such, people who plan on driving that day in major U.S. cities could encounter delays four times worse than a normal commute.

