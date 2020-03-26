17 Signs You Miss Traveling

You’ve taken to carrying your passport, even when just heading out to do some yard work.

You’ve laid a towel out on the sand you bought for your kid’s toybox this summer, now sprinkled on the basement floor, to try to recreate that "beach" feel.

You’ve affixed tiny signs on the walls to recreate that museum experience, such as labeling your Lynyrd Skynyd poster, “An example of midcentury Southern Rock kitsch, circa 1998.”

You call your dog in a different language every time he has to come in: Entra! Entrez! Kom binnen!

You insist on referring to Googling directions to a nearby park as “discussing evening plans with the concierge.”

When your kid brings in the newspaper, you give him a pound coin you found as a tip.

You’re unusually invested in having to drive to a restaurant in the next town over to pick up some take-out tomorrow, calling this your “upcoming trip.”

You turn on the Spanish closed captioning on your television, even though you do not speak Spanish.

Sometimes you turn off your Wi-Fi and sit in a chair by a window, just to pretend you’re on a plane taking off.

Also, while doing that, you ask your partner to sit directly behind you and complain when you tilt your chair.

Your kids are only allowed to use the Play-Doh to make National Parks–themed shapes: Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, El Capitan in Yosemite, Old Faithful at Yellowstone.