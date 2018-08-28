The Most Helpful Translation Apps for Travelers

How many of us promise to learn a new language before heading on a trip but then never end up learning anything beyond “Hello”? Fortunately, there are many useful iPhone and Android apps that help you translate anything from “What time is it?” in Spanish to “Where is the bathroom?” in Japanese—and some of the best won’t even cost you a dime. If you want to travel virtually anywhere without fear of misreading street signs or being unable to ask for directions, download these free translation apps first.

Google Translate (iOS, Free | Android, Free)

Few apps match up to Google Translate’s ability to translate between 103 languages—among them German, Hindi, Spanish, Afrikaans, Yiddish, and Haitian Creole. The app allows users to translate words by simply drawing out text characters on the device’s touchscreen (available in 32 languages) and also has the capability to translate text by just pointing your camera at the words you want to understand (available in 38 languages). To remember a particularly complex phrase, Google Translate allows you to save translations to your own personal phrasebook.

iTranslate (iOS, Free | Android, Free)

This popular app can translate text in over 100 languages, including Arabic, Dutch, Swedish, and Portuguese. It features useful text-to-speech functionality with the option to switch between dialects (and male or female voices), and it also includes a dictionary with more than 250 predefined phrases alongside synonyms for the words you search.

iTranslate Voice (iOS, Free | Android, Free)