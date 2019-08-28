What’s the Difference Between Disneyland and Walt Disney World?

We won’t go so far as to say the two theme park resorts are like night and day, but there are some key points of variation that you should consider before booking a trip.

There’s an overwhelming amount of information to consider when planning your first Disney trip. How long is your stay? How skilled are you when it comes to navigating multiple forms of transportation? What’s your hotel budget? Are you planning on having any fancy meals or mostly pretzels and churros? Do you prefer adrenaline-inducing roller coasters or more mellow rides? What about everyone else in your family or travel party? Deep breaths. We’ve outlined the myriad differences between Disneyland (DL) and Walt Disney World (WDW) to help you make sense of the seemingly infinite options—and to highlight some of the more practical factors to review. Courtesy of Walt Disney World Walt Disney World Resort is as big as San Francisco, or twice the size of Manhattan island. Size Disneyland Resort (about 500 acres) includes two theme parks (Disneyland, California Adventure), three hotels (Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa, Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel), and the Downtown Disney District shopping center. Walt Disney World Resort (about 25,000 acres, which is the size of San Francisco or twice the size of Manhattan island) includes four theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom), two water parks (Blizzard Beach, Typhoon Lagoon), more than 30 hotels and villas, and the Disney Springs shopping and entertainment complex. Courtesy of Walt Disney World The Walt Disney World Skyliner gondolas, decorated with 64 different character designs, will open to the public on September 29, 2019. Transportation Making your way between parks and hotels in Disneyland Resort is easy because almost everything is walkable. The ticketing gates between the two theme parks are all of 300 feet apart, and Downtown Disney is less than a five-minute walk from the ticketing plaza. All three hotels are walking distance from the parks (the Grand Californian even has a dedicated entrance to California Adventure), although there is a Downtown Disney monorail station outside the Disneyland Hotel that will drop guests off between Autopia and Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage in Tomorrowland. Transportation within Walt Disney World Resort is much more challenging. As one theme park journalist phrased it: Going park to park is a commute. In most cases, you’ll need to plan a route via monorail, bus, boat, or the new Skyliner gondolas. (If you’re not staying at a Disney hotel, you’ll need to account for drive time to the Transport and Ticket Center [TTC] and use one of the aforementioned forms of transportation from there.) On the bright side, all of these transit systems are free, and buses are available at all WDW theme parks and hotels. But getting from one place to another can be extremely time-consuming. The monorail is speedy but limited—there are only stations at the following locations (and even so, you may need to transfer lines to reach your final destination): Transport and Ticket Center

Epcot

Magic Kingdom

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Resort



Disney’s Contemporary Resort is also walking distance from Magic Kingdom, and a select few Disney resorts are walking distance from Epcot (BoardWalk Inn, Yacht Club, Beach Club). Several Disney hotels have ports for water transportation that takes guests to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, the Magic Kingdom, and Disney Springs. This method and the Skyliner are the most scenic ways to get from Point A to Point B. Hotels that will have Skyliner access beginning September 29 are: Disney’s Caribbean Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort (opens December 2019)

When it comes to getting from the airport to the resorts, Disneyland and Walt Disney World have much more in common. By car, Disneyland Resort is approximately 30 minutes from John Wayne Airport, Orange County (SNA), depending on traffic. The drive time between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Walt Disney World Resort is similar. The Disneyland Resort Express in California is a shuttle bus service that costs as little as $35 per person round-trip, and the Mears Shuttle in Florida costs a fraction of what a cab will run you (but can take upwards of an hour to arrive at your destination because of multiple stops for other passengers along the way). Courtesy of Walt Disney World Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows are some of the most enviable with waterfront views, easy access to the monorail, and warm, tropical vibes all around. Lodging Disneyland Resort in Anaheim only has three on-property hotels (Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa, Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel) but recommends close to 50 “good neighbor” hotels nearby. Off-property hotels are usually much less expensive than the Disney properties, which have starting rates between $339 and $586 per night. Many of the good neighbor hotels are less than a mile from the ticketing plaza, making them both convenient and cost-effective. Staying off-property when visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando is more of a gamble, due to the transportation concerns listed above. (That said, Walt Disney World recommends 15 good neighbor hotels in case staying off property is more practical for your trip.) However, the on-property options in WDW are much more varied than in Disneyland. Different tiers appeal to multiple price points with commensurate amenities: Value resorts start at $99 per night, moderate resorts start at $198 per night, and the deluxe hotels are closer in price to DL properties with nightly rates starting at $339. Click here for a full breakdown on WDW hotel prices, themes, and transportation options. Courtesy of Walt Disney World In Walt Disney World, MagicBands can be scanned to enter theme parks, unlock your hotel room, use FastPasses, and pay for meals and merchandise. Tickets and pricing In both California and Florida, the more days you spend at the park(s), the cheaper each day becomes. From there, you’ll need to decide whether you want a Single Park ticket, a Park Hopper, or a multi-day ticket that grants you access to one theme park per day. That last option means a two-day ticket would get you into Disneyland one day and California Adventure the next day in Anaheim, or Magic Kingdom one day and Hollywood Studios the next day in Orlando. Park Hoppers allow access to all parks throughout your visit.

