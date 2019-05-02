Where to Find Food From Michelin-Starred Chefs in Walt Disney World

A trip to Walt Disney World isn’t complete without a stop at Disney Springs, where the array of culinary options can feel overwhelming if you don’t know where to start. Consider these recommendations your introductory course to the enormous collection of restaurants.

share this article

Disney Springs, the promenade at Walt Disney World Resort, has attracted visitors and Orlando locals alike with a dining scene that’s beginning to rival the Las Vegas strip. Between all the Top Chef alumni and James Beard Award winners, you have to wade through Michelin stars and celebrity chefs simply to look at a menu, much less land a reservation at one of these popular eateries. Which restaurants are worth booking in advance? And how can you try all this exceptional food if you don’t plan in advance? Here’s our take. Courtesy of Wine Bar George If you find yourself a Wine Bar George, don’t leave without ordering the Big Board—a selection of six cheeses, five meats, and condiments such as pickles, almonds, fig spread, and honey. What to book in advance The newest addition to Disney Springs is Jaleo by José Andrés, which opened in March 2019. The menu features both traditional and modern Spanish tapas, meaning you can have classic Ibérico ham with manchego cheese beside a nifty “liquid olive” spherification. The endivias con queso de cabra y naranjas—endives with goat cheese, oranges, and almonds—are exactly as divine as they sound. Reservations are a must. (Pro tip: If you’re dining with a group of eight or more, consider ordering an entire pan of paella, which is prepared to order and served tableside.) Fans of small plates should peek inside Wine Bar George, which features Italian-inspired appetizers, cheese and charcuterie boards, and a handful of family-style entrées for the entire table to share. The expensive cheeses and vast wine selection could easily lend a pretentious air to the restaurant, but instead, owner and master sommelier George Miliotes keeps the vibe warm and casual. Many of the servers are certified sommeliers who aim to make your experience as customized as possible. They’re happy to discuss tasting notes and pairings as you zero in on the perfect sips for your palate. While walk-ins are possible, reservations are encouraged for peak times like dinner and brunch. Photo by Matt Stroshane Morimoto Asia is built to accommodate parties of all sizes, from intimate gatherings to large celebrations.

Article continues below advertisement

Around the corner from Wine Bar George is Morimoto Asia, brought to you by Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto himself. The menu incorporates mainstays from all over Asia—Japanese toro sashimi, Chinese shumai dumplings, Singaporean laksa noodles, you name it. Whether you’re here for an intimate dim sum date or eyeing a Sushi and Sashimi Pagoda for a large party, you can’t leave without trying the Morimoto Spare Ribs. Braised for four to six hours and glazed with a hoisin chili sauce, these pork ribs are so good that they appear on more than one menu in Disney Springs (more on this later). Unsurprisingly, you’ll need a reservation to secure a table. Compared to the upscale ambience at the first three table service restaurants, eating at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ feels like having dinner with that longtime family friend who cooks the comfort food you crave on a rainy day. Art Smith, formerly Oprah’s personal chef, grew up in Florida and showcases the state’s local ingredients on the southern menu. Fried chicken is the big draw here, making an appearance not just as a platter and on a sandwich, but also on biscuits with bread-and-butter pickles, on salad with cheddar biscuit croutons, and with house-made sugar doughnuts and creamy mashed potatoes. When you make reservations, remember: Come hungry. Photo by Joe Brooks Bring a big appetite when you go to the Polite Pig. What to try on the fly Speaking of comfort food, let’s talk about Cookes of Dublin. This counter service offshoot of sit-down favorite Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant is a family-owned operation and nods to its roots with details like the black-and-white tiled floor that alludes to the decor of old Irish “chip houses.” The menu leans into fried food meant to pair with draughts from Raglan Road—ultra-crispy fish and chips, a hamburger with a fried patty—without forgetting about gluten-free guests. A batter consisting of champagne and rice flour makes breaded items safe for those with gluten allergies, and separate fryers ensure there’s no cross-contamination. Keep an eye on Cookes of Dublin as it undergoes a remodel and menu update later this year.

Article continues below advertisement