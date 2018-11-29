Move Over, Pilsner: In Prague, Natural Wine Is Having a Moment

Natural wine is currently featured on the menus of some of Prague’s hippest bars and restaurants, like Vinograf.

Natural wine is coming into its own in the Czech Republic, with trendy Prague establishments pouring more and more of the homegrown libation.

While the Czech Republic has earned a reputation for brewing some of the world’s most beloved beer, Pilsner Urquell, the past decade has seen the rise of another locally produced beverage that’s worth raising a glass to, as well: “natural” wine. The designation of “natural” in the wine world is a relatively loose term, categorizing a style of wine that’s typically made without advanced technology and with minimal intervention from the winemaker. With natural víno (Czech, for wine) currently being profiled on the menus of some of Prague’s hippest bars and restaurants, here’s a primer ahead of your pour: Photo by Natálie Ševčíková Veltlin, the city’s first natural wine bar, is Prague’s leader in natural wine. The Czech Republic’s History of Winemaking

The Czech Republic claims a long history of wine production, dating back centuries to the country’s two principal grape-growing regions: Moravia, in the southeast, which is home to most of its vineyards, and Bohemia, in the southwest. However, during the communist rule in the 20th century, the government wiped out the regions’ small wineries and replaced them with commercial facilities. “All the focus on quality was lost,” during this time, explains Jakub Franke, head sommelier and manager of Café Lounge, one of Prague’s top contemporary Czech dining destinations, known for its natural wine selection. With the fall of communism in 1989, and the eventual transfer of land—including wineries—back to the Czech people, the winemaking tradition here was slowly reintroduced.

“But it returned to people with no [winemaking] experience, so they started to use chemicals and additives” during production, recounts Standa Soukup, co-owner of Veltlin, Prague’s leader in natural wine, which functions as both a natural wine bar and distribution company. Courtesy of Vinograf Natural wine is typically produced without advanced technology and with minimal intervention from the winemaker. The Rise of Natural Wine

“At first, there was a smaller wave of organic wines, but the problem was that those wines were made by organic farmers, not winemakers,” recalls Soukup, noting the poor quality of those early attempts at natural wine bottling. Then, in 2008, Soukup’s business partner, winemaker Bogdan Trojak, formed Autentisté (translating to “authentic”), a collaborating group of local winemakers who share the same core values of producing quality-driven natural wines that depend on older winemaking traditions. These methods include sidestepping additives such as sulfur and embracing handpicked, organically grown fruit, along with wild yeast fermentation. Wines that fit this credo receive an “A” sticker, signifying that the bottle has met the group’s production standards. “They were the ones putting natural wines on the map—and on tables—here, back in the day,” recalls Lucie Kohoutová, founder of Prague’s two-year-old natural wine pop-up Družstvo. Courtesy of Café Lounge Prague’s Café Lounge is a natural wine–embracing, art deco–designed restaurant. Where to Imbibe Natural Wine in Prague

After the debut of Autentisté, followed soon by the opening of Veltlin in 2010, Prague’s natural wine scene spread throughout the city, with a number of newer establishments that celebrate it. The trend is mainly owed to Czech winemakers “doing a really good job, despite the often tough and erratic beginnings,” says Kohoutová. But also, as Zuzana Veselá, co-owner of Prague wine bar Vinograf, points out, “People want to try new things, and natural wines are still new to a lot of people.”

